Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Bid to kidnap 3 children foiled

National

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad cops foiled an attempt to kidnap three children near Lytton Road on Friday. The children identified as Ahmad Hassan, Ammar and Nauman were playing in Saadi Park when a rickshaw driver identified as Hanif picked them up. Dolphins spotted the suspicious activity and rounded up the driver. In the meantime, a large number of locals and families of children gathered outside Lytton Road police station and staged a protest demonstration. The accused person was handed over to police. Meanwhile, Manawan investigation police recovered a 13 years old girl, Kainat, from Khanewal. She was kidnapped by a woman. The accused woman identified as Rubina alias Bubli was arrested. She had taken her to Kabirwala and forced her to marry her brother.

More From Pakistan