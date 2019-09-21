Bid to kidnap 3 children foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dolphin Squad cops foiled an attempt to kidnap three children near Lytton Road on Friday. The children identified as Ahmad Hassan, Ammar and Nauman were playing in Saadi Park when a rickshaw driver identified as Hanif picked them up. Dolphins spotted the suspicious activity and rounded up the driver. In the meantime, a large number of locals and families of children gathered outside Lytton Road police station and staged a protest demonstration. The accused person was handed over to police. Meanwhile, Manawan investigation police recovered a 13 years old girl, Kainat, from Khanewal. She was kidnapped by a woman. The accused woman identified as Rubina alias Bubli was arrested. She had taken her to Kabirwala and forced her to marry her brother.
