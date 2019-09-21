Court rejects post-arrest bail of Sana

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Friday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

However, the court granted bail to five co-accused Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustam and Umer Farooq.

The counsel of Rana Sanaullah argued for the bail petition before the court of duty judge Khalid Bashir. The counsel argued that the circumstances in which the FIR registered against his client were suspicious. Moreover, the ANF has not footage of arrest of his client. He argued that even his client was not informed at the time of arrest why the agency was arresting him. He said his client is a heart patient and had suffered a paralysis attack in April 2018 just two months before his arrest. His client is not being provided food advised by doctors and has been forced to sleep on a mat in jail. The counsel implored the court to grant bail to his client till finalization of investigations.

On the other end, the ANF prosecutor argued that Rana Sana couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail. The court after hearing arguments of both parties rejected the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah. The ANF had registered an FIR against Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq. The FIR was registered by Deputy Director Operations, Anti-Narcotics Force, on July 1, 2019 (Monday) under Sections 186,189, and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while Sections 15, 17 of 9C of the CNSA 1997 against aforementioned states that the ANF received information that Rana Sanaullah is involved in drug smuggling and is taking heroin to Lahore. On which, the ANF arranged a raiding team consisting of 21 ANF officials. They reached Motorway Ravi Toll Plaza and intercepted two vehicles white Toyota Land Cruiser and black Double-Cabin coming from motorway. When Rana was asked about the drugs, he admitted there is heroin in a blue suitcase behind his seat. Rana’s guards attempted to rescue him but failed. The ANF recovered 15kg heroin, guns, pistols and bullets from their possession.