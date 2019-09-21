Parliamentary secretary’s attitude mars PA session

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session on Friday was marred by callous attitude of Shahbaz Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development as he deliberately turned debate on important issues into a virtual laughter challenge. Owing to non-serious attitude of Shahbaz Ahmad, even several members refused to raise their respective supplementary questions on Livestock Department and preferred not to discuss related issues. The response of Parliamentary Secretary during his over an hour talk was at times comprised of loose talk, making fun of serious issues. Being unrefined and rude, some of his comments created bad taste for many. As many members were not happy with the replies and tone of the Parliamentary Secretary, several other members though enjoyed his remarks more often.

Muneeb-ul-Haq MPA was not satisfied with the replies he got from the Parliamentary Secretary and insisted on clear response from the department concerned. He said if he did not succeed in true response, there is no use of such activity of the Assembly. Syed Usman Mehmood MPA on his turn refused to become part of the debate saying he preferred not to raise any supplementary questions keeping in view ridiculous behaviour of the Parliamentary Secretary. Aneeza Fatima, another MPA also kept herself silent due to similar reasons. Her muted response was full of satire as she observed that all the members were fully satisfied with the replies being given by Shahbaz Ahmad.

The Parliamentary Secretary was seen reading almost every reply from the chits frequently given to him by the staff of the department sitting nearby. Despite having live assistance from the Department, he never refrained himself from adding cheap remarks about various questions. On more than two occasions, Parliamentary Secretary after listening lengthy supplementary questions of members, said he did not understand question and therefore it should be asked again, leaving house puzzled.

Parliamentary Secretary Livestock was not supposed to answer questions of legislatures over performance of his department in the presence of Livestock Minister in the Assembly Building. However, it emerged that it was own wish of Parliamentary Secretary for insisting on responding questions of MPAs.

Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak confirmed this scribe that he was present in the Assembly during the session on Friday and wanted to reply queries of respectable members. However, Parliamentary Secretary was eager to sit on the driving seat as far as discussion on questions relating to provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department was concerned.