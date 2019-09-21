Chunian incidents anger CM as one more child abducted

By News desk

LAHORE/KASUR: While another case of child abduction was reported in Kasur on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his anger over increasing number of such incidents in the province and severely criticised the police department over negligence and inefficiency shown by the law-enforcers in this regard.

Immediately after returning from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone for performing Umrah, he presided over a crucial meeting at the Lahore airport. The inspector-general of police (IGP) Punjab presented a progress report regarding the Chunian children sexual assault-cum-murder cases.

The CM expressed his strong displeasure over horrific murders of the children and added that the tragic incidents could have been avoided had the police launched an investigation for the recovery of kidnapped children on scientific methods. “It is a very sad moment for the bereaved families,” added the CM while addressing the meeting.

“God forbids, what would be our reaction if such an incident occurs to our children,” Buzdar said adding that “recurrence of such incidents is the result of police inefficiency and negligence as it did not take immediate steps despite children’s disappearance.”

The CM made it clear that those failing to perform would go home. “I will not tolerate any inefficient officer or an official and strict accountability of negligent and inefficient would be conducted,” warned Buzdar.

He said the system of special branch would have to be further strengthened and streamlined and there was need to work on an emergent basis to improve the police department. Suspensions are not enough and those showing negligence and inefficiency would be terminated from their jobs, he said. Now, no leniency will be extended to anybody.

The CM ordered for deputing additional staff in Chunian, saying there was need to stop recurrence of such incidents. He ordered for arrest the criminals involved in the murder of children as soon as possible. “Lip-service will not work,” he warned. Provision of justice to the bereaved families would be ensured at every cost, he promised.

The chief minister said a joint investigation team had also been constituted to investigate the incident. “I will personally monitor the progress of the case,” he added.

Provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ansar Majeed Khan, chief secretary, IGP Punjab and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister returned home on Friday after performing Umrah, paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and offering nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Saudi Arabia.

Later on, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar reached Chunian, met the victim families and offered condolences. He assured them that justice would be provided to them.

Talking to the media, the CM said all requirements of justice would be fulfilled and a child protection centre would be set up in Kasur. He announced Rs5-million reward for those who would inform police about the culprits. He met Maulvi Ramzan, father of murdered child Faizan and offered Fateha.

Till Friday evening, Kasur police had fail to find any clue to the culprits. However, blood samples of 50 suspected persons were taken while process of blood sampling was continuing till filing of the report. A forensic lab team is in Chunian and busy taking blood samples of the suspects. On the other hand, a search operation was going on in different areas of the district. Police claimed that culprits would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, another child was abducted from Punjab's Kasur district on Thursday night, adding to the ever-growing cases of child abduction in the city.

According to details, two motorcycle riders attempted to abduct two children from Hashim Chowk; however, after being followed, the motorists left one of the boys behind in a state of unconsciousness.

As of reporting time, the other child was still missing, while the other left behind was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police said the minor under treatment at the hospital had been changing his statements. Authorities said no one had come forward about the alleged abduction of the other child.

Earlier, the remains of at least three of the four children, who went missing from the city's Chunian locality, were found this week. All three were raped before being buried, police said.

Police said 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16. Only Faizan's complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian Industrial Area.

Only Faizan was identified as his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test would be made available. 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town was still missing.

Punjab registered an alarming number of child sexual abuse cases over the past seven months, records indicated.

Punjab police, citing its records, said at least 126 child sexual abuse cases were registered in the last seven months, depicting a concerning rise in the incidents of sexual violence in the province.

Police further said some 129 alleged rapists were named in 126 first information reports (FIRs) registered over child sexual abuse at various police stations across Punjab.