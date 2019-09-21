Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to bolster ties

MAKKAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen their relationship and enrich it further in myriad dimensions.

The understanding came during separate meetings of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah.

The two sides underlined the deep and multi-faceted quality of the relationship. They reiterated the resolve to further intensify bilateral trade, energy investment and people to people contacts.

Imran Khan underscored in detail the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and grave risks posed to peace and security in the aftermath of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August and its irresponsible and belligerent rhetoric and actions. The prime minister stressed the imperative of urgent lifting of curfew and restrictions, respect for the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiris and resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Saudi leadership expressed concern over the situation and reiterated its steadfast support and solidarity for the Kashmir cause. It was agreed to continue to work together for peace, security and a peaceful resolution.

The prime minister condemned recent attacks on Saudi oil installations and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to its security and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him). The doors of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) were especially opened for the prime minister. The Prime Minister prayed for the progress and development of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister performed Umrah. The prime minister’s wife Bushra Begum also accompanied him during the holy rituals. The prime minister also had a rare opportunity to enter the Holy Kaa’ba as the door was especially opened for him. During Umrah, the prime minister prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The prime minister had arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday on a two-day official visit where he held talks with the Saudi leadership on important issues.