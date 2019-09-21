close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Wohaib Club advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: Wohaib Club defeated Usmania Club 5-1 in the fifth match of the District Football League being organied by District Football Association Lahore at the Railway Mughalpura Institute. For Wohaib Club Khalid netted three goals whereas Ahmed and Arsal scored one each. Usmani’a lone goal was scored by Farooq.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports