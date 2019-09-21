Wohaib Club advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wohaib Club defeated Usmania Club 5-1 in the fifth match of the District Football League being organied by District Football Association Lahore at the Railway Mughalpura Institute. For Wohaib Club Khalid netted three goals whereas Ahmed and Arsal scored one each. Usmani’a lone goal was scored by Farooq.
LAHORE: Wohaib Club defeated Usmania Club 5-1 in the fifth match of the District Football League being organied by District Football Association Lahore at the Railway Mughalpura Institute. For Wohaib Club Khalid netted three goals whereas Ahmed and Arsal scored one each. Usmani’a lone goal was scored by Farooq.