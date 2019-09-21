close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Punjab archery trials from 26th

Sports

September 21, 2019

LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation has constituted a committee to hold the open trials for the selection of Punjab archery team which will participate in the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

The trials will be held on September 26 at the Punjab Archery ground near National Hockey Stadium here. All the players (male & Females) from Lahore have been asked to report to the selection committee which comprises Babar Taimoor, Maj Saeed Sarwar and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

