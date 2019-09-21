Punjab archery trials from 26th

LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation has constituted a committee to hold the open trials for the selection of Punjab archery team which will participate in the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

The trials will be held on September 26 at the Punjab Archery ground near National Hockey Stadium here. All the players (male & Females) from Lahore have been asked to report to the selection committee which comprises Babar Taimoor, Maj Saeed Sarwar and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.