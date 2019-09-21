Michel wins US Mid-Amateur title

LOS ANGELES: Australia’s Lukas Michel became the first international golfer to win the US Mid-Amateur Championship, rallying twice from 3-down deficits to beat American Joseph Deraney in Thursday’s 36-hole final.

By winning the 39th playing of this national championship for players 25 years of age and older, Michel earned an exemption into the 2020 US Open Championship at Winged Foot scheduled for June 18-21.

The 25-year-old is the second Australian to claim a USGA title in 2019, joining US Women’s Amateur champion Gabriela Ruffels.“Being the first international to win, I mean, it’s a massive thing,” Michel said. “Being the first of anything to win something is always great, a great feeling. “I guess it will sink in in the coming hours or days. But, yeah, I mean, I’m looking forward to what comes with it in the future for my golf.”

Michel’s putter was key to the victory at Colorado Golf Club. As the temperature heated up throughout the day, so did Michel’s putter, and it was the flat stick that carried him to the championship.

He grabbed his first lead since the second hole on the par-five 33rd, converting a challenging 12-foot birdie.One hole later, he lagged a 30-foot eagle putt from the fringe to 18 inches for what turned into a winning birdie when Deraney failed to make his 12-footer.“Over 36 holes when a guy doesn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet, eventually it was tough to beat him, right?” Deraney said.