Shabbir, Matloob in front as Punjab Open Golf begins

LAHORE: M. Shabbir of Islamabad, the number one ranked golf professional of the country, and M. Matloob of Lahore Garrison, who enjoys the number two ranking in the Pakistan golf circuit were in the front after first round of 38th Punjab Open Golf Championship at the newly- laid PAF Skyview Golf Course on Friday.

Shabbir was sparkling in application of his golfing skills and his each shot carried the champions touch. His first round performance fetched him an eighteen holes score of 65, seven under par.

Shabbir scored birdies on holes 1, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17, eight in all and four coming in sequence on holes 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Matloob was equally glorious and beaming all through the first 18 holes. His commanding effort fetched him a score of gross 66, six under par which placed him one stroke behind Shabbir.

Eight birdies were managed by Matloob on holes 1, 4, 8, 9, 11, 14, 17 and 18 and supplemented by eight regulation pars.

Other professionals who showed ample golfing skills and spark were Asher Masih of the PAF Skyview Golf Club and Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana.

Asher Masih finished with a round of 67, five under par, and virtually equal in quality was Jafal Hussain who had a score of 68, four under par.

A few others who made their skills and presence felt were Hassebur Rehman (Islamabad), M. Zafar(Islamabad) and Syed Raza Ali(Mangla). They are bunched together at a score of gross 69, three under par.

Interestingly nine competitors are placed at a score of 70, two under par.

These include Mudassir Iqbal, M Amir, Akhter Ali (all from Karachi Golf Club), Misal Khan (DHA Karachi), M. Afzal (SRC), Khushal Khan (Peshawar), M. Munir and Mubariz Ahmed (both from Rawalpindi) and Shahid Hanif (Lahore Gymkhana).

A hearty development visible amongst professional golfers is that out of 101 participants, 23 competitors had under par rounds and six had par rounds. The second round will start on Saturday at 7 am.