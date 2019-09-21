Sindh face KP as Quaid Trophy 2nd round begins today

KARACHI: Sindh, who trail at the fourth place on the points table after the first round, will be looking to put in their best when they will face leaders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in their second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday (today).

Sindh will be captained by Sarfraz Ahmed’s deputy Asad Shafiq while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be led by Charsadda-born right-handed solid batsman Sahibzada Farhan in the absence of Mohammad Rizwan who will also be replaced by Rehan Afridi behind the wickets.

These leading players are in Pakistan’s camp preparing for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka who are set to tour Pakistan from September 25. Sindh’s skipper Asad Shafiq said that the pitch of the UBL Sports Complex would help fast bowlers. “Yesterday we inspected the pitch and there was little bit of grass on it. I hope it will help the fast bowlers,” Asad told a pre-match press conference here at the National Stadium on Friday.

He said that the 110 overs of the first innings would be crucial.“Now after the alteration in points system there are no points of the first innings lead. It is in our mind that the 110 overs of the first innings have points and we will try to get maximum of points in that crucial phase,” the right-handed Test batsman said.

Responding to a question Asad said that the pitches should be balanced which could support both bowlers and batsmen.KP, besides missing Rizwan, will also miss right-handed batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari due to national duty.

But the stand-in skipper Sahibzada Farhan says that their bench is very strong.“Although we will be missing three key players but still we have a strong bench. We have bowlers like Junaid Khan and Imran Khan Senior who could deliver for the side,” Farhan told a news conference.