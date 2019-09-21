PCB groundsmen to finally get their dues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally announced Friday it would offer two-month contracts to the 243 low paid employees working in the 16 regional cricket associations which have now been replaced by six cricket associations under the new PCB Constitution 2019.

The new contracts will start from the notification of the new PCB Constitution. During this period, the PCB Domestic Cricket Department will evaluate the venue requirements and assess high-performing curators before deciding next steps.

In addition to this, the PCB has taken steps to urgently transfer any outstanding payments of the ground staff that may have accrued till 19 August. “To ease the transition, the PCB is offering curators and groundsmen two-month contracts. In the meantime, we will evaluate which and how many grounds require further support,” PCB said. Groundsmen have been asked to approach the PCB to seek any further details.