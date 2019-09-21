Khunjrab int’l marathon today

ISLAMABAD: Over 17 countries’ runners have arrived in Sust (Northern Areas) to compete in the highest altitude Khunjrab Marathon Race scheduled for Saturday.

This is the highest altitude race ever held in the world. The marathon will be conducted in three categories-Ultra Marathon (50km), Marathon (42km) and half Marathon (21km).The race is being organised by Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan. The main aim of the race is to promote Northern Area and attract world to this most beautiful part of the world.