Masakadza shines in farewell T20

DHAKA: A little over 18 years ago, Hamilton Masakadza stepped out of Churchill High School and composed a resolute hundred on his Test debut versus the West Indies in Harare.

Masakadza, who had to delay his mock A-Levels to play the game, became the then youngest to score a century on Test debut. There was celebration at his school, with his headmaster, Levy Hombarume, observing that “a whole group of students came to my office and asked if they could go to the cricket”.

Years and close to two decades have ticked by since Masakadza’s fine achievement. Brief scores: Afghanistan 155/8 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 61; Chris Mpofu 4-30) lost to Zimbabwe 156/3 in 19.3 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 71; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-28) by 7 wickets.