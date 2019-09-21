close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Pakistan also represented at rugby WC

Sports

LAHORE: The rugby World Cup (WC) 2019 is being held across Japan from Friday. This is the first time the World Cup is being hosted by Asia.

As part of world rugby development programme a three-member Pakistan contingent also represented the country at the inaugural ceremony of the event. The contingent is headed by Khurram Khawaja and includes Kaleem Riaz and Under-18 player Naseem Nazir.

