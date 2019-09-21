ECB official initiates assessment of NCA

LAHORE: Former English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Performance Director, David Parsons has formally initiated his assessment of the National Cricket Academy, which the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to develop it into a High Performance Centre of the likes of the ECB’s National Performance Centre.

Roped in by Wasim Khan, the new chief executive of the PCB, David Parsons feels welcomed here in Lahore and is looking forward to coming back again.

David spent 12 years as performance director before leaving in July after working there in England at the National Cricket Performance Centre and reaching Pakistan on the invitation of Wasim. During his course of stay in Pakistan, he will be adopting the same role he had in England, to oversee the players pathway, to develop players for the senior England team. “I looked after players’ identification, the county talent pathway, the international programmes and delivery of sports science and medicine support at the national cricket performance centre at a university in England,” he maintained.

His task here would be the same as has been asked by Wasim Khan to carry on to look at the high performance system that exist in Pakistan cricket.