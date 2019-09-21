Waqar says he will be working for bowlers’ progress

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and national team bowling coach Waqar Younis has joined the national team duties with new goals and commitment and said he is looking forward to working for bowlers’ progress without having any personal interest or conflict.

In his first interaction with media her at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Waqar said it is a very encouraging sign for the Pakistan cricketers and fans that Sri Lanka is visiting Pakistan. “The series will give the Pakistan cricketers an opportunity to know the real feel of playing in front of home crowd and home. “I am here to bring improvement and progress in the bowlers and don’t have any personal issues either with Misbah or anyone else. The head coach and I both want to lift the quality of the game. Our prime objective is to build a unit which can play competitive cricket at the international level,” Waqar said.

The former Test cricketer highlighted the importance of players’ fitness while competing in big events at international level. He stressed upon the need to improve players’ stamina and physique. “We have worked with the players on their fitness in the ongoing training camp. The players, in the first week of the camp, just worked on building up their stamina and time on the field. Despite hot weather, we had achieved good results,” he maintained.

Talking about Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy, Waqar thinks that he has a lot of cricket left in him as he has improved his fitness recently. “He has improved himself. I think he is need of the team in white-ball cricket while the board will decide his future in Test cricket,” he said.

To a query about the return of Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal in the national team’s training camp, Waqar said that anyone who performs will be in the team.He recalled the report that contained the poor discipline reviews about the two cricketers, which he gave during his two-years tenure with the national team as head coach, and said that he recommended them to play domestic cricket to gain their form back.

“I never said that they don’t deserve to be in the national side. I wrote in my report that they need to play domestic cricket to revive their form,” he concluded.The home series against Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar who have been appointed for the next three years. “I think it is way forward to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and the tour of the Lankan team will serve as an inspiration for the other foreign teams to tour Pakistan in near future. With the visit of foreign teams, our cricket arenas will once again be part of international cricket activities,” he told the media after a training session of national probables here at the Gaddafi Stadium for the build-up of Pak team for the home series against Lanka later this month.