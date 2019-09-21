close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
Newsdesk
September 21, 2019

US air strike kills 8 militants in Libya

Karachi

CAIRO: The U.S. air strike killed eight suspected Islamic State militants in southern Libya near the town of Murzuq, the U.S. military said on Friday. The strike took place on Thursday, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. Islamic State militants lost their Libya stronghold in the central town of Sirte in December 2016 but the group has retreated to the country’s vast desert to regroup.

