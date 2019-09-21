Paris showgirls ride out feminist wave with fitness tips

PARIS: How can Paris cabarets, with their near-identical lines of statuesque, scantily-clad showgirls and cancan dancers, adapt in the age of #MeToo?With yoga, body positive imagery and a new emphasis on what is known as wokeness — or being socially aware — as well as the athleticism of their performers, it appears. The Lido club on the Champs Elysees has become the latest to try to give its version of the traditional French cabaret a 21st-century makeover. As the mammy of them all, the Moulin Rouge, approaches its 130th birthday, the Lido has come up with its own “boot camp” exercise programme, with its Bluebell chorus girls and boys sharing their fitness and well-being tips. The Lido’s younger, edgier rival, Crazy Horse, gave over its stage in June to the “bionic artist” and amputee Viktoria Modesta after firmly rejecting claims that its shows were all about objectifying women.