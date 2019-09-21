Fraud the main enemy for Afghan election officials

KABUL: In a dusty Kabul suburb, hundreds of workers check and recheck biometric fingerprint readers — part of a massive effort to ensure Afghanistan’s upcoming presidential election is not tainted by fraud allegations that have marred previous polls.

The young employees at the Independent Election Commission (IEC) are rushing through final technical preparations for the vote, set for September 28. The stakes for the IEC are high, with the question of turnout in Afghanistan’s fourth presidential election since the fall of the Taliban crucial to whether it is seen as fair and transparent.

The Taliban have openly threatened to disrupt the polls, and killed 26 people in a bomb blast at a campaign rally being held by President Ashraf Ghani earlier this week. Turnout in previous polls has historically been low. The United Nations estimated it at around 32 percent for the 2009 elections, while no credible figure was available for the 2014 vote. Each time the exercise has been tainted with accusations of irregularities — particularly in 2014.

Then, Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah both claimed to have won, plunging Afghanistan into months of crisis before the US and the UN pressured them to form a “national unity government”, with Ghani as president and Abdullah his chief executive.

The two are once again facing off in 2019 as the likely favourites, underscoring the comparison to 2014. “People have lost their trust and confidence because of serious fraud in the past elections,” Sughra Saadat, spokeswoman for the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA), told AFP. “So far, election bodies have failed to restore people’s trust.” Without such faith in the process, it is hard to see why voters should risk their lives to participate. Yet the winner will need a strong mandate if he wants to pose as an interlocutor with the Taliban in any future talks.