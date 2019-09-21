close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
AFP
September 21, 2019

Incarcerated ex-Salvadoran president given two more years for bribery

World

AFP
September 21, 2019

SAN SALVADOR: Former El Salvador president Elias Antonio Saca, already serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption, was sentenced to another two years Thursday for a bribery offense, according to judicial sources.

“Saca was sentenced to two years in prison during an abbreviated trial in which he confessed to the bribery,” a court spokesman said. Saca, president from 2004 to 2009, was sentenced to 10 years in September last year after confessing to diverting $301 million of public funds during his tenure.

The source said the former leader “negotiated” an abbreviated trial with prosecutors, agreeing to confess to a bribery offense in exchange for less prison time. The 54-year-old admitted he paid $10,000 to a judicial employee so she would bring him information related to another trial facing the former president for supposedly illegally enriching himself some $4 million. The court spokesman said a judge will decide whether Saca will serve an extra two years, or if the additional time will be considered as part of his existing ten year sentence.

