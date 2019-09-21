Judge video case: Review petition filed with SC

ISLAMABAD: A review petition was Friday filed with the Supreme Court against its impugned judgment passed in identical petitions seeking an inquiry into a controversial video involving the accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

Muhammad Ikram Chaudhry Advocate filed the review petition praying the apex court to direct the respondents to make arrangements for provision of necessary material so far available regarding the event of 6th July 2019 and earlier between the accountability judge and respondents and to date on the subject.

He further prayed that the Pemra be directed to provide all available audio/videos of the incident besides praying that the issues which were raised in the constitutional petition were not attended to in the judgment dated 23-8-2019 by the apex court.

He contended that the crux of prayer was to see, examine and give a comprehensive verdict on the issue as to whether the conduct of the judge of accountability court, press conference of the respondents, statement and counter-statements by all and sundry had caused damage to the integrity of judiciary and its independence and as to whether the confidence of public at large had in the judicial system adversely affected or not.