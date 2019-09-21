Murad thanks China for support on IOK

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday met the outgoing Chinese consul general in Karachi, Wang Yu, at the CM House and thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and raising concern against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

The CM said China had always supported Pakistan and proved to be its most trusted and reliable friend. “We, the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh, are thankful to the Chinese government for their unflinching support at the time of need,” he said. Shah expressed the hope that the dream of the Kashmiri people would come true shortly.