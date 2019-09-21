PHA achieves target of planting 200, 000 saplings

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has achieved its set target of planting 200,000 saplings in provincial capital during monsoon tree plantation campaign.

The saplings were planted at various locations including roadside of Lahore Ring Road, whereas about 35,000 saplings were planted during a single day on August 18, a spokesperson for PHA told APP here on Friday.

She said that 45,000 saplings were distributed among people so that they could plant maximum saplings while the PHA had planted remaining saplings to achieve the target for enhancing forests and trees which would help solve problems of environmental pollution.