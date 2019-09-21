close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 21, 2019

PHA achieves target of planting 200, 000 saplings

National

A
APP
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has achieved its set target of planting 200,000 saplings in provincial capital during monsoon tree plantation campaign.

The saplings were planted at various locations including roadside of Lahore Ring Road, whereas about 35,000 saplings were planted during a single day on August 18, a spokesperson for PHA told APP here on Friday.

She said that 45,000 saplings were distributed among people so that they could plant maximum saplings while the PHA had planted remaining saplings to achieve the target for enhancing forests and trees which would help solve problems of environmental pollution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan