Murad set to launch massive ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive today

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to launch the first-ever month-long massive drive named ‘Clean My Karachi’ on Saturday in which over 600 dumpers, shovels and tractors and 4,000 workers will work across the city.

He took this decision on Friday while presiding over a follow-up meeting to review cleanliness arrangements made for the drive being launched today.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, all deputy commissioner and other officers concerned.

This city of lights has lost its beauty to the heaps of filth and garbage accumulated along the roads and in the streets.

“What we have to do is to clean it once and for all and hand over the cleaned city to the DMCs and they will have to maintain it further.”

The deputy commissioners have been provided Rs50 million each and temporary Garbage Transfer Stations have been set up from where garbage would be transported to the landfill sites at Godpas and Jam Chakro by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in the 10-day exercise.

The deputy commissioners will take the garbage-lifting work down to the sub-division level and remove it with tractors, loaders, shovels, tractor trolleys and other machinery.