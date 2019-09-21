Germany grants Rs18.7b for development cooperation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The bi-annual negotiations on development cooperation between the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany were held in Berlin from 11-12 September, 2019, says a press release here.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by Noor Ahmed, Secretary EAD and included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany was headed by Ms. Gisela Hammerschmidt, Director for Asia at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and included participants from the German Foreign Office, KfW, GIZ and BGR.

The two sides took stock of the existing development cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961. As a result of the negotiations, Germany committed € 109 million (Rs18.7b) for future German Development Cooperation in Pakistan in addition to the on-going portfolio. The German side committed grants worth € 84 million for financial and technical assistance projects along with a concessional loan worth € 25 million. During the current talks, both sides underlined the importance of close cooperation and partnership.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development committed new funding in three sectors - good governance, energy and sustainable economic development.