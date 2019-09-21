Rafale’s induction in IAF delayed further

ISLAMABAD: The induction of French made so-called fifth generation French made combat aircraft Rafale in Indian Air Force (IAF) has been delayed further and at least for eight months as the first plane will likely to reach India in May next year.

Meanwhile, India has announced appointment of Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria as new air chief to replace Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, who will be hanging gloves on 30th of this month. The outgoing air chief had planned to induct Rafale in IAF this month and arrangements were made near Pakistan border forward areas base of Ambala as the schedule was also announced but the ceremony couldn’t take place. Well-placed sources told The News here Friday that IAF Air Marshal VR Chaudhary and his team visited Dassault Aviation manufacturing facility in French city Bordeaux to formalise the takeover of the plane, but it was retained for undergoing trials and tests for another eight months more in France.

As per Rs60,000 crore contract signed between France and India, the planes would now officially be “inducted” on October 8 into the IAF when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits France, but the planes would start arriving in India only in May 2020 after validation of the India specific enhancements and training of pilots and personnel.

The Indian planes have been equipped with a lot of India-specific enhancements, which have been fitted at a cost of around one billion Euros. Though small batches of Indian pilots have already trained on the French Air Force planes, the Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till May 2020 for flying the Indian Rafale fighter jets.

The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala, in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal. In September of 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion Euros to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria is 60, and he will serve a two-year term. The senior-most officer after the current Air Chief, Air Marshal Bhadauria is currently Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, a position, he was appointed to on May 1.

As Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Bhadauria, acted as chairman of the Indian negotiating team for the controversial purchase of the 36 Rafale jets. The air marshal was inducted into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980.