City Patrol Force rescues 1,640 people in 8 months

PESHAWAR: The City Patrol Force that was launched three years back to promote soft image of police has responded to 2147 emergency calls and rescued 1640 people in various emergencies during the first eight months of the current year.

The force was launched with 22 vehicles, equipped with cameras, wireless system, computer and other required gadgets, some three years back. Not a single vehicle has been added to the fleet since then, despite more challenges to the force and the need to improve the soft image of the police. There are still no proper offices and other facilities for the officers and jawans of the force that also comprises of trained and educated policewomen.

“Our response time to any emergency is two to five minutes, which is far better than other countries. Only during the current year, the City Patrol Force has rescued over 1640 people, provided help to 5140 people and responded to over 2100 different kinds of emergencies,” In-charge of the City Patrol Force, Usman Khan, told The News. The official added that the force comprised of educated, trained and smart officers. “During the current year, the City Patrol Force has checked 2650 suspects, 2992 vehicles and 519 rented houses. Besides, the force checked the security of 3102 schools, cleared traffic jams on more than 5500 occasions, prevented 59 cases of street crimes, carried out random checking at 2584 occasions and geo-tagged houses of 74 criminals involved in heinous crimes,” said Deputy Superintend of Police Usman Khan.

He continued that the CNIC, cars and other information were checked through technology for over 7000 times. The force is divided into 20 patrolling parties, 12 in Cantt Division and eight in the City Division. It is headed by a DSP and assisted by an inspector. The well-equipped cars of the force have one officer, one driver and two guards. With more vehicles and staff, the force can be extended to the suburban and even rural parts of the provincial capital in coming days. The force was launched to respond to emergencies. “The basic motto of the City Patrol is Safety, Security and Service. The function of the force included first responders to all calls, hot pursuits, prevention of street crimes, information gathering and public facilitation and help, responding to calls and coordination with emergency services,” said the head of City Patrol Force.