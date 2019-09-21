NAB orders freezing of Ahad Cheema assets

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday directed the authorities concerned to freeze assets of former director general (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Khan Cheema, in Ashiana housing scam and the assets beyond means case.

The total worth of Ahad Cheema’s assets, stated by him, is Rs800 million. However, said the sources, the current market value of his assets is more than one billion rupees.

NAB has written to the district administrations concerned for freezing assets of Cheema, which might be auctioned in near future after fulfilling the legal requirements. According to official documents available with The News, the Bureau has traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. Cheema owns agricultural land measuring 188 kanals and 12 marlas in village Behak Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad. In the same area, he owns 123 kanals and 19 marlas of land, out of which 10 kanals is registered in the name of his brother, Ahmad Saud Cheema. A plot No 71, Street CCA-E, Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Islamabad, is also owned by Ahad Cheema.