IOK situation: AJK president lauds China, Iran, Turkey for support

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday showered praise on China, Iran and Turkey for fully supporting people of Kashmir and Pakistan but he regretted that Arabs and major powers in the West had not backed Pakistan and IOK people.

He said that unarmed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir could not be cowed down as they stood firm against the Indian oppression and tyranny.

In his speech here at Kashmir Solidarity Youth Convention, he said India had deployed 0.9 million troops in occupied Kashmir to perpetrate violence against Kashmiri people. He, however, said that the valley would be turned into the graveyard of Indian troops by Kashmiris.

He gave message to Indian Modi and others, including the militant RSS that they were mistaken to believe that Kashmiris would be intimidated by confining them to their houses, unleashing aggression on them and taking away thousands as captives. “My message to you all is that Pakistanis and Kashmiris can’t be cowed down by such cheap machinations and by Bipin Rawat hurling a threat,” he made it clear.

The AJK president said the Kashmiri people were committed to their right to self-determination, adding Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are the first line of defence of Pakistan, and they will not allow the Indian troops to cross this line. “Now, there will be talk on Khalistan, Haryana, Assam and Nagaland. The spark ignited by Indian leaders in Srinagar will soon engulf entire India and destroy it,” he asserted.

The AJK president hailed Pakistani government for cutting trade and economic relations with India and raising the Kashmir dispute at the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council. He said Pakistan has given a clear message that its war was against Hindutva, fascist and extremist regime of India.

Masood Khan said it was also the first time that the international media exposed the true face of India before the world and rejected the Indian narrative on Kashmir. He said there was also change of attitude in the European Union which has condemned the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.