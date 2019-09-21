War must if a woman’s honour is at stake: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Speaking at the 5th International Ramayana Festival here, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said if wars were necessary to protect the honour of women, then they must be fought even though it can be devastating.

Shah said, “How is a woman’s honour protected… Those who understand the horrors of war and its devastating consequences also say that when a woman’s honour is lost, the state is lost, culture is lost. That’s why if a war is necessary to protect a woman’s honour, it must be fought,” reports the international media. The Ramayana tells the story of Shri Rama who declared war upon Ravana after the latter abducted Sita Mata, the beloved Queen of Ayodhya. Shri Rama destroyed cities and burned them to the ground to rescue his wife from the clutches of the King of Lanka.

Shah’s statement comes at a time when Hindu girls are allegedly being abducted and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.