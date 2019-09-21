close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
Agencies
September 21, 2019

Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan next month

LONDON: The Kensington Palace on Friday announced the dates of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official trip to Pakistan in October.

According to the announcement made by the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 18.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on October 2, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan," a statement by the Kensington Palace read.

