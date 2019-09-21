Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, 6 others sign bonds to secure release

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was among seven individuals, detained following the abrogation of special status given to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) under Article 370, who have signed bonds to secure their release.

However, People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone, PDP youth wing leader Waheed Para, and former bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal have refused to sign the bonds, international media reported.

Apart from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, two leaders of the National Conference (NC), one each from the Peoples Democratic Party and People's Conference, and two others, whose political affiliations were not immediately revealed, signed the bonds.

They are among 36 detainees who have been kept at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar after their detention.

The detainees, mostly politicians, were offered to be released by the IOK administration on the condition that they sign the bond, which bars them from indulging in any political activity after their release.

Three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were among the detainees.