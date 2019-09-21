Michel earns US Open berth

LOS ANGELES: Australia’s Lukas Michel became the first international golfer to win the US Mid-Amateur Championship, rallying twice from 3-down deficits to beat American Joseph Deraney in Thursday’s 36-hole final.

By winning the 39th playing of this national championship for players 25 years of age and older, Michel earned an exemption into the 2020 US Open Championship at Winged Foot scheduled for June 18-21.

The 25-year-old is the second Australian to claim a USGA title in 2019, joining US Women’s Amateur champion Gabriela Ruffels.

“Being the first international to win, I mean, it’s a massive thing,” Michel said. “Being the first of anything to win something is always great, a great feeling.”