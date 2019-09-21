Ferguson wants to make a mark in Tests

WELLINGTON: After starring with the ball at the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has said he wants to make his mark in Test cricket.

Ferguson finished as the second-highest wicket taker in the World Cup with 21 wickets, including three in the final against England at Lord’s.

The 28-year-old is currently tending to his fractured right thumb, sustained during the Sri Lanka tour earlier this month, but hopes to make a comeback soon, and is particularly keen to impress the selectors ahead of a big Test season.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about Test cricket being the one I want to play,” he told Stuff. “My whole career, I absolutely love playing the longer format of the game. A lot of cricketers say they don’t really judge themselves until they’ve played Test cricket, and there’s a big Test cricket season coming up.”

New Zealand are currently No.2 in the ICC World Test Championship standings, having won the second Test against Sri Lanka to draw level in the two-match series. Over the next few months, they have Tests lined up against all of England, Australia and India, and while opportunities are bound to come up, Ferguson is only focussed in the here and now.

“I’m certainly not getting ahead of myself,” he said. “There’s a lot of cricket to be played. A lot of times in the past, I’ve focused a lot down the line, and it doesn’t often help. I’ll just keep working away game-by-game and those kind of things take care of themselves. It would be a dream come true for sure.”

The Black Caps will host England in a tour comprising five T20Is and two Tests, the first of which will be played from 22 November at the Bay Oval. Their next Test series is against Australia for a three-match series Down Under, after which they host India in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. New Zealand have beaten India and England in Tests at home in 2014 and 2018 respectively, but haven’t won a series in Australia since 1985. Ferguson, with his extra pace and sharp bounce, could be a lethal weapon against the neighbours.