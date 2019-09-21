Tottenham need to learn from their mistakes: coach

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Tottenham’s ambitions after reaching the football club’s first Champions League final and moving into a stunning new stadium were to kick on and challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for major honours this season.

However, Mauricio Pochettino admits his side need to make major improvements and learn from their mistakes just to maintain their status as Champions League regulars.

“We need to improve and I think all the players in

the squad feel the same that we need to improve if we are to be a contender for big things,” said Pochettino on Thursday.

Spurs travel to Leicester on Saturday already seven points off Premier League leaders Liverpool having won just two of their opening six games to the season.

After blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 away to Olympiakos in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, Harry Kane

bemoaned the lack of maturity from a squad that should have been hardened by the progress made during Pochettino’s five years

in charge. “We’re not young any more, we’re not inexperienced,” said the England captain. “We’ve played in big games for club and country.

“I can see why the manager is frustrated because he’s been here for six years now and we’re still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year.

“We’ve got to find a way to get around it, improve and get better.”

Pochettino questioned his players’ attitude for not matching the standards of a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend on their visit to Greece in midweek.

“It’s not about tactics, it’s not about quality players, it’s about the quality of preparing yourself to be ready to fight,” said Pochettino. “At this type of level you need to match the opponent in terms of intensity, aggression, in excitement and motivation and then is going to appear your quality when you are connected with the game.”

Pochettino has often surpassed expectations during his time in charge.

He successfully guided the club through nearly two years at a temporary home at Wembley, while maintaining Spurs in the Premier League’s top four, and make progress in Europe on a shoestring budget compared to the Champions League elite.