Khunjerab Marathon

ISLAMABAD: Athletes from over 17 countries have arrived in Sust (Northern Areas) to compete in the highest altitude Khunjerab Marathon scheduled for today (Saturday).

This is the highest altitude race ever held in the world. The marathon will be conducted in three categories — ultra marathon (50km), marathon (42km) and half marathon (21km).

The race is being organised by Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan. Its main aim is to promote Northern Areas and attract world to this most beautiful part of the world.