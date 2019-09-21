close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

PAF outplay SLAF

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force outclassed Sri Lankan Air Force by nine wickets in the third and final match here at the National Cricket Ground on Friday.

PAF clinched the bilateral one-day series against SLAF 3-0. SLAF won the toss and opted to bat first. They were restricted to 94-9 in the allotted 30 overs. Only three batsmen entered double figures. Ismail, Amir and Farhan took two wickets each.

PAF played well and easily won the match. An unbeaten half century by PAF captain Salman paved the way for win. PAF’s Shahid Khattak, who scored two centuries in first two matches, was adjudged man of the series.

