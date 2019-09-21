PCB offers contracts to ground staff

ISLAMABAD: ‘The News’ story bore fruit as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday it would offer two-month contracts to 243 groundsmen and curators working in the 16 regional associations which have now been replaced by six associations under the new PCB constitution.

The new contracts will commence from the notification of the new PCB Constitution.During this period, the PCB Domestic Cricket Department will evaluate the venue requirements and assess high-performing curators before deciding next steps.In addition to this, the PCB has taken steps to urgently transfer any outstanding payments of the ground staff that may have accrued till August 19.

“To ease the transition, the PCB is offering curators and groundsmen two-month contracts. In the meantime, we will evaluate which and how many grounds require further support,” a PCB press release says. Groundsmen have been asked to approach the PCB to seek any further details.