Iram, Diana shine in Challengers victory

LAHORE: Iram Javed’s 59-ball 50, which included three fours and a six, and Diana Baig’s two wickets and an unbeaten 19 helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by three wickets in the third match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Friday, says a press release.

PCB Challengers chased down a target of 134 inside 40 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Diana’s unbeaten 19 off 46 balls contributed to a match-winning stand of 66 runs with Iram for the seventh-wicket. PCB Blasters captain Nida Dar returned figures of 4-45.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, PCB Dynamites were dismissed for 133 in 46 overs. Nahida Khan top-scored with a 71-ball 36 which included three fours. Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers for PCB Challengers with three wickets, while Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir and Diana took two wickets apiece.

PCB Challengers registered their first win in the tournament. They were beaten by PCB Blasters by one wicket on Tuesday.

The fourth match of the tournament will take place on September 21 between PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters at the same venue.

Scores in brief: PCB Dynamites 133 all out, 46 overs (Nahida Khan 36; Syeda Aroob Shah 3-34, Sadia Iqbal 2-13, Saba Nazir 2-21, Diana Baig 2-31). PCB Challengers 134-7, 39.4 overs (Iram Javed 50; Nida Dar 4-45). Players of the match: Diana Baig and Iram Javed. Result: PCB Challengers won by three wickets.