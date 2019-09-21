Pakistan to play two matches in Germany

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will play two hockey internationals against Germany on October 22-23 on their way to Holland for the Olympic qualifier.

Speaking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Asif Bajwa said: “Our hockey team’s international commitments are back on track following 18 months of barren period. Before playing the Olympic qualifiers against a tough Dutch team, Pakistan definitely need some international exposure. There is no better opposition to play against than the Germans.

“They will also be in action against Austria for a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. While Germany will be facing a weak opposition, we have a tough task as we will be playing Holland in front of their home crowd.”

Bajwa said on special instructions of PHF Pres­i­dent Bri­ga­dier (r) Kha­lid Saj­jad Kho­khar, he had requested the German ho­c­key federation for the matches, wh­ich will be played in a city close to Holland.

“After the two internationals, Pakistan will have practice sessions on October 24-25 before playing the qualifiers on October 26-27 in Amstelveen (Amsterdam).”

Bajwa said Oman’s team that is due in Pakistan in the first week of October will also provide the youngsters some international exposure.

“We plan to try some newcomers against Oman. They are at the training camp and will get their chance against the visitors. It will be sort of their selection trials,” Bajwa said.

To a question about Pakistan’s chances in the Olympic qualifiers, Bajwa fell short of making tall claims. “I hope the players give their best in the two matches. The coaches are working hard on the team and are trying to plug over one and half years of gap. We have not played any international hockey for almost 18 months.

“Our efforts are to plug that gap and I am confident that the coaching team — headed by Khawaja Junaid — is trying its best to get the boys ready for the tough challenge.

“Holland are world No 3 and have been playing international hockey regularly. If some of our key players succeed in giving their best, we may give the Dutch team a good fight,” the PHF secretary said.