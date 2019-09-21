close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
AFP
September 21, 2019

Congress, intel leaders clash over whistleblower

World

WASHINGTON: The US intelligence watchdog briefed lawmakers Thursday about the handling of a whistleblower complaint on alleged behavior by President Donald Trump, and a senior Democrat expressed alarm that the administration refuses to share the complaint with Congress.

The allegations, rejected by Trump as "presidential harassment," have set lawmakers on a collision course with the office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), which is refusing to share the details -- raising suspicions the top spy official might be improperly protecting the president.

According to a report by The Washington Post, which cited two unnamed former US officials, a complaint filed by a US intelligence official stemmed from Trump´s communications with a foreign leader and a "promise" allegedly made by the president.

