India police arrest former minister after rape claim

NEW DELHI: Indian police Friday arrested a former minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman. Swami Chinmayanand, 73, a former internal affairs minister, is the second senior member of the right wing Bharatiya Janata Party to face sex charges in recent months.

Chinmayanand runs several educational and welfare institutions in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and the victim was a student at one of his colleges, according to media reports. The woman, who has accused the politician of rape, on Thursday threatened to set herself on fire if police did not take action against Chinmayanand. She filed a case in early September and authorities had faced criticism over the pace of the investigation. "We arrested him this morning and the court has since sent him to judicial custody for 14 days," Naveen Arora, state police inspector general, told journalists. The incident led to protests in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi calling for justice.