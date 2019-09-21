Ugandan children hold climate strike

KAMPALA: Hundreds of Ugandan children gathered Friday to demand action on climate change, as part of a global movement of youngsters demanding adults act to halt environmental catastrophe. They arrived by bus, on motorbike taxis and on foot, to begin their march in the town of Wakiso on the edge of the capital Kampala with placards denouncing the government's failure to tackle climate change issues. "How many people have to die for you to act?" 12-year-old activist Cissy Mukasa asked on her poster.