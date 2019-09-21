Medical supply firms ‘don’t know border plans in event of no-deal Brexit’

LONDON: Companies involved in transporting medicine into the UK still do not know what will happen at the borders in the event of a no-deal Brexit, industry leaders said.

With five-and-a-half weeks to go until October 31, experts said they have a “very, very significantly compressed timeframe” in which to practically prepare. Stockpiles, ranging from supplies of six weeks to six months, of the 9,000 medicines that come from the EU, are already in place which will help cushion the effects of a no-deal.

If shortages do become apparent, patients have been warned not to turn to the internet to buy medicines amid concerns they may fall victim to counterfeit supplies.

In the run up to March 29, industry is understood to have had around two-and-a-half months’ notice from the government of which ferries would have extra capacity for medicines, alternative routes and ports. Some of the larger companies have already been making alternative arrangements, according to Steve Bates, CEO of the UK Bioindustry Association (BIA).

At a Science Media Centre briefing “No-Deal Brexit: Are We Facing Serious Medical Shortages?”, Bates said there was an “established plan” but that some risks were easier to mitigate than others and the process of moving medicines across the border “remains unclear”.

He said: “Much of this is predicated on an understanding of flow at the border, which has to be at this stage a judgment, we take that judgment from the best information the government give us, and there is still some lack of clarity as to how border will operate in practice in a no-deal scenario.

“One of the elements of the plan is to be able to restock rapidly. Last time around, before the last no-deal deadline, we knew in advance the alternative routes, we knew where the ferries were, with 43 days to go, companies were booking on to that government-assured capacity so we knew if there was a problem in the short straits we had alternative routes.

“This time around the government have taken a different approach which means that the contracting for that is in process at the moment, it does mean the industry doesn’t know which ports will be available, it doesn’t know which ferries will be available. Some companies have chosen to mitigate against that risk by making their own decisions...but some are looking towards the government-assured capacity and they don’t yet know where that’s going to be.”

He added: “There’s going to be a very, very, significantly compressed timeframe to do this in against the procurement that’s stated by Government, and we’ve made this clear that the difference between having three months to do this and doing this in three weeks is material.”

Speaking alongside him, Mike Thompson, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), said it was not “realistic” to expect smaller companies in the supply chain to make alternative arrangements. He said the industry was concerned about the effects of a no-deal on patients across the EU, and that it was difficult to have conversations about whether the UK would continue to have access to Europe-wide systems.

A no-deal Brexit would mean the UK is no longer subject to the Falsified Medicines Directive that protects patients against counterfeit drugs, unless an alternative agreement is reached, while it is unknown whether the country would be able to remain part of the European Medicines Agency.

Alan Boyd, from the Academy of the Medical Royal Colleges (AOMRC), said patients should be careful if they look to get hold of medicines through alternative routes.