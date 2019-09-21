US lauds Imran’s ‘unambiguous’ remarks on IOK

WASHINGTON: The United States has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement discouraging Pakistanis from waging jihad in Indian-occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regional stability, Geo News reported.

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells in a tweet, wrote: “Applaud PM Imran unambiguous and important statement that militants from Pakistan who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris and Pakistan. We agree. Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regional stability.”

Khan, during the opening of the Torkham border crossing, had said: “Such a person [who crosses the border to fight] would be an enemy of Pakistan and Kashmir,” adding that India would exploit it and blame the country for sponsoring terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Wells’ statement comes ahead of Khan’s visit to US, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump. According to the official schedule, the first meeting between the prime minister and the US president will be at lunch whereas the other will be at hi-tea.