Child sexual abuse: 1,300 cases reported in Pakistan within six months

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1300 children faced sexual abuse of some kind in the last six months in Pakistan, a study by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sahil suggested.

The report by the NGO specifically took into consideration the incidents of sexual violence against children between January and June this year, concluding that almost a shocking 1,304 cases had been reported during the said period.

It went on to add that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind between Jan-Jun 2019. Detailed insight into the report revealed that there had been 652 reported cases in Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, and 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Azad Kashmir and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. The report further mentioned that as many as 50 children became victims of sexual abuse in Lahore alone. It was also revealed that as many as 12 minor girls and boys suffered sexual abuse in Madressahs.

The report comes after the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from the city’s Chunian locality were found earlier this week. All three were brutally raped before being buried underground, police said, triggering fear in the city.

Taking notice of the incident Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a major overhaul in the local police setup in Kasur, as horrific cases of child sexual abuse continued to surface in the Punjab district.

In a tweet, PM Khan said District Police Officer (DPO), Kasur, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, and station house officer (SHO) had been removed, adding a major change in the local police ranks was on the cards. He also said there will be accountability for all and added that those who did not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task.