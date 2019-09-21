Kashmiris take to streets in Srinagar, other cities

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris have staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in various areas of occupied Kashmir, defying a strict lockdown imposed on the disputed territory since New Delhi revoked its limited autonomy.

The Kashmiris have taken to protesting almost every Friday. This week’s demonstrations took place in central, north and south Kashmir, against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by the Narendra Modi-led Hindu nationalist BJP government.

Following Friday prayers, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and other areas of the held territory. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

Indian troops and police personnel fired tear gas shells and pellets at several places, injuring many of them. Occupation authorities had imposed restrictions in Srinagar, Kupwara, Handwara, Ganderbal, Islamabad and Bijbehara areas to prevent demonstrations.

Authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers in many major mosques including Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Dastgir Sahib, Charar-e-Sharif and Jamia Masjid Kishtwar. The protests came on the 47th consecutive day of the lockdown. The residents are virtually observing civil curfew to register their protest. All markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions remained closed and transport was off the road.

Presence of government employees in the offices remains thin. Communication — including internet and mobile phone services — remains suspended and TV channels continue to remain shut in the Kashmir valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement said the Indian government’s move to repeal the special status of Kashmir was “actually confession of its defeat” in the territory. Party spokesman Molvi Rafique condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists and shifting them to different jails of India.