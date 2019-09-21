Pakistan rejects Afghanistan foreign ministry statement on Durand Line

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said the Pakistan-Afghan border is an internationally recognised, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions as it rejected an Afghan foreign ministry statement as “irresponsible and unwarranted”.

The Friday statement was issued in response to an Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release which said the Afghan government “as always, emphasises its stance on not recognising the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries”.

In response, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided.”

The Foreign Office also said: “Pakistan believes that 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides.”