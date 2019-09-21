Army officer, sepoy martyred in IED blast on Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: An officer of the Pakistan Army and a sepoy embraced martyrdom on Friday, after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by cross-border terrorists at the Pakistan-Afghan border went off while a fence along the border was being erected.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) on the Pakistan-Afghan border in Mohmand District.

The squad under the martyred officer was supervising fencing work in an area which carried a critical infiltration route. The martyrs fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.

Last weekend, four soldiers embraced martyrdom while another one was injured in two separate incidents on the western border, ISPR said. In North Waziristan, Sepoy Akhtar Hussain, 23, resident of Baltistan district, embraced Shahadat when miscreants opened fire on a patrolling party of the security forces near Abbakhel, Spinwam. In exchange of fire, two miscreants were also killed. In the second incident in Dir, three troops of the Pakistan Army who were busy in fencing the border embraced martyrdom while another soldier was injured when terrorists fired from across the border. The martyred soldiers include Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi, 28, resident of Khyber district, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Swati, 31, from Mansehra, Sepoy Kashif Ali, 22, from Nowshera.