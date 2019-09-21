William, Kate’s four-day official visit to Pakistan begins Oct 14

LONDON: Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official trip to Pakistan will take place from October 14 to 18, Geo News reported.

According to the announcement made by the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 18. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan,” a statement by Kensington Palace read.

“The event falls ahead of TRH’s (their royal highness) official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between 14th - 18th October,” it added.